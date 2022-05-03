Head to Head Analysis: Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jowell Global and SinglePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Jowell Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jowell Global and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A SinglePoint -286.75% -1,922.60% -134.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jowell Global and SinglePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jowell Global $170.91 million 0.30 $3.59 million N/A N/A SinglePoint $810,000.00 10.24 -$5.37 million ($0.09) -1.35

Jowell Global has higher revenue and earnings than SinglePoint.

Summary

Jowell Global beats SinglePoint on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jowell Global (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About SinglePoint (Get Rating)

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, it provides software and services to solar and renewable energy companies through energywyze.com and solarcxm.com websites. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

