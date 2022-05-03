Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 4,006,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,881. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

