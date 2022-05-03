Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 1,693,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,317. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

