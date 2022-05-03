Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.
NYSE HLF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,317. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter.
About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
