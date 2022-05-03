Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to post $128.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $546.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $552.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $561.95 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. 144,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $650.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 45.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.