Heritage Trust Co Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. 45,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.