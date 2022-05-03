Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,786 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 360,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

