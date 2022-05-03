Heritage Trust Co Sells 3,129 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. 334,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,517,246. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

