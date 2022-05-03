Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.85.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE HT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $386.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.