Holloway Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.02. 39,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,614. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $246.80 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average is $294.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

