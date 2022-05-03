Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $16.20 on Tuesday, reaching $641.00. 14,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $714.94 and a 200-day moving average of $824.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $610.00 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.