Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,018 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $113,733,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 96,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,862. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

