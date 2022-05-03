HollyGold (HGOLD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,468.00

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. HollyGold has a total market cap of $674,575.79 and approximately $33,468.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00222186 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 198.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00443744 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,800.22 or 1.86560810 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

