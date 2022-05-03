Horan Securities Inc. Invests $516,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.96. 3,324,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.47. The company has a market cap of $315.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

