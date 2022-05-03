Horan Securities Inc. Invests $738,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $$50.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,657,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

