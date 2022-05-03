Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $195,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

