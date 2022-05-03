Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.54. 1,957,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,438. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

