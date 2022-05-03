Horan Securities Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

