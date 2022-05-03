Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HBNC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 2,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $776.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

