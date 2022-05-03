Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -670.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.