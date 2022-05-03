Hostess Brands (TWNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Hostess Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Hostess Brands has set its FY22 guidance at $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.930-$0.980 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.