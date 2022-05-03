Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given New GBX 960 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 940 ($11.74) to GBX 960 ($11.99) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.68) to GBX 941 ($11.76) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($12.87) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $967.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $9.42 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

