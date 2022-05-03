HubSpot (HUBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUBS opened at $390.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.51 and a 200 day moving average of $585.03. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $367.11 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

