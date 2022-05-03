Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 592,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 674,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HDSN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

HDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

