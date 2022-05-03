Hyve (HYVE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $244,978.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $244,978.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00220530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00435943 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,804.98 or 1.83957392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

