ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 363,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,931. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after buying an additional 923,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,731.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 6,714,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,864,000 after buying an additional 1,085,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,499,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after buying an additional 56,490 shares during the period.
ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.
About ICL Group (Get Rating)
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
