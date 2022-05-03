ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 363,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,931. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after buying an additional 923,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,731.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 6,714,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,864,000 after buying an additional 1,085,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,499,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after buying an additional 56,490 shares during the period.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

