Idavoll Network (IDV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00221448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00476326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038919 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,607.84 or 1.89859231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

