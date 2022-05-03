Idle Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $6,265.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00221362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002034 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 183.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,921.84 or 1.84042483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,544,339 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

