IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.73.

IMAX stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.36 million, a PE ratio of -45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

