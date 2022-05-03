Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,951 ($24.37).

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMB. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($24.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 2.82 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,663.18 ($20.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,347,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,462. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($22.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,625.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,631.64. The stock has a market cap of £15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

