Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF remained flat at $$10.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.