Ink (INK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26,827.00

Ink (INK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Ink has a total market capitalization of $298,744.18 and $26,827.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00219709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00429940 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,202.17 or 1.84795925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

