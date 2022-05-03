Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. 81,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,885. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Innospec by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Innospec by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

