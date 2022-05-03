Inseego (INSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Inseego to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $316.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inseego by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inseego by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

