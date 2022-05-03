Insider Buying: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Buys 68,100 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $476.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219,877 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1,416.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 769,031 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 507,574 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.