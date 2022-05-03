Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 1,808 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 278,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $863.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

