International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,663,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

