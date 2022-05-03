International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,532 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of International Game Technology worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

