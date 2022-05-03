Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $430.84. 1,324,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,687. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

