Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.8% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.47. 60,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,495. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.15 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

