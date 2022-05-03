Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.