Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invitae by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Invitae by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 1,198.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

