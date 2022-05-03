Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 61,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

