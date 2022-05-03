IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.90. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $220.51.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.