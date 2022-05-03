iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s 5th Largest Position

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. 2,579,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,767. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

