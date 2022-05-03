iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 99,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $104.69. 865,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,467. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32.

