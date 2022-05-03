iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,068,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,211,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,119,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 544,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period.

BATS:IAGG remained flat at $$50.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 395,218 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

