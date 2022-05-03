iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Lifted by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 5.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of MTUM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.89. 2,374,484 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

