iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $35.47. 9,228,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,959,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

