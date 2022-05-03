iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Cut by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. 3,614,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.